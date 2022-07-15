Reading through the 2019 Safely Home survey, Bobby Nitro was alarmed by certain figures that pointed to even more alarming attitudes among certain groups of people. One of these was that 16 percent of minibus drivers reported that they would drive after having drunk alcohol.

It’s one thing to take your own life in your hands, but quite another to willfully risk the lives of others. Participants also reported the attitude that it was okay to drive a short distance home while drunk, after being at a social gathering for example. This was felt to pose a minimal risk as the route was a known one.