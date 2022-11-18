Sundays are a day to get together with family, and the excellent thing about the Cape car scene is that family is a big one. First Sundaze has been a regular gig, bringing together kwaai karre and the people who drive and admire them for the past two years at the Jtechmods workshop in Brackenfell.

Jtechmods owner Jean-Pierre Momplé (JP) spoke to Bobby Nitro in the week, telling of how his business started at home in 2007 and grew into the premises two years ago. The event he hosts incorporates food trucks, jumping castle, ice cream, music, some high-end cars and a car wash. It’s a real day out. GORGEOUS: Some kwaai karre pulled up at the event on Sunday. Picture: BASHEER KHAN He says: “This Sunday we did a collaboration with Cansa to raise funds. You see, a buddy of mine was diagnosed with brain cancer and I’ve seen first-hand the trauma, the huge expenses, the fact that he has had to start over, do the cause is close to my heart.”

Last Sunday the event, with tunes by grandmaster hip hop DJ and drift driver Ready D, attracted about 50 cars and drivers plus others. JP, who owns an Audi S5, says: “The fact that it’s a regular thing makes this event stand out.” GRANDMASTER: DJ Ready D. Picture: BASHEER KHAN JP says he approached Cansa about making and selling stickers to raise funds but they responded with a “let’s do it bigger” and he said sure, and put a cover charge on the event to raise cash. At the end of the day, R20k went to the Cansa foundation. SEXY RIDE: JP’s Audi S5. Picture: BASHEER KHAN JP himself ran a competition, with R5k up for grabs, inviting people to guess the colour of the new wrap on his S5. The wrap itself was, well, kept under wraps, but he directed people to the website where they could try figure out, knowing JP, what colour he chose.