The situation with children and buckling up needs some attention. When a child is big enough, it’s easy enough to strap them in, so long as you never compromise and let them think they don’t have to, not even once.
The difficulty comes with small kids who need their own clip-in seats, especially for people who don’t have cars and ride the taxis.
Drivers are understandably unwilling to wait for a mother to clip in the seat and strap in the baby. It takes time, and time is money. In any case, it’s just not practical to carry around a child seat.
So what to do? It’s dangerous to ride with a child on your lap. Perhaps taxi drivers could be encouraged to have one child seat at the ready that can be used by travelling mothers.
It would be sensible, but it would take a law to make it happen.