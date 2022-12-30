With New Year’s celebrations coming up there is no better time to talk about alcohol and roads. Look, if we be real about it lots of people end up drinking way more than they should over new year; for some reason, that’s how we think it’s best to have fun.
That’s because alcohol loosens a person’s judgment up a bit, so you would do and say things you normally wouldn’t. It also messes with your senses, so what is straight comes out all skeef.
That can be all fun and games on the couch but it is simply deadly on the roads – and that goes for drivers as well as pedestrians.
Often we think walking is safer if you’re drunk, but the same rules apply. Your judgment of distance and ability to keep safe are badly impaired.
Bobby Nitro reckons the best thing to do is stay off the roads completely over New Year.