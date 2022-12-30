With New Year’s celebrations coming up there is no better time to talk about alcohol and roads. Look, if we be real about it lots of people end up drinking way more than they should over new year; for some reason, that’s how we think it’s best to have fun.

That’s because alcohol loosens a person’s judgment up a bit, so you would do and say things you normally wouldn’t. It also messes with your senses, so what is straight comes out all skeef.