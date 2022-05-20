Often Bobby Nitro will bang on about what not to do as a driver if we want our roads to be safer for all. It’s all well and good to talk about the problem, but crafting solutions is just more useful. So, when it comes to distracted driving, we know that cellphone use is a big no-no.

Add to that the fact that the urge to respond to a ping on your phone is about as strong as an addiction, we need to think about serious ways to counter this urge. Here are some suggestions. The obvious one is to simply turn your phone off, or on silent, for the duration of your journey. This is for the hard core addicts who just can’t find it in themselves to resist.