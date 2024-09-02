Pics by Tariq Paulse One of the aesthetic wonders of the Cape car scene happens when a bunch of friends get together and create a photo opportunity, just like these guys did with their VW Polo meet-up at Strandfontein Pavilion last Saturday.

There is something rather artistic about a kwaai line of similar vehicles, all attesting to the stance trend, bagged beauties under a clear blue sky and poised on a flat surface that emphasises the lines made between wheel arch and gound. The gedroptegees one could call it. Platsak en mooi gemaak was the order of the day, says media man Tariq Paulse, after petrolkop Dex Armstrong organised this spontaneous park-off. The photoshoot consisted of bagged Polos only and, says Tariq: “It was attended by some of the legends of the local scene.”

PARK-OFF: New and old Polo models LINEUP: Karre parked off in a nice and neat row As you can imagine, a collection like this draws a small crowd of onlookers who happen to pass by and there it is, suddenly you have a mini-event that brightens up the day for lucky folk. You might ask, why is the Polo so popular in the stance scene, as it appears to be. Bobby Nitro reckons that this comes from versatility. The car is compact and relatively lightweight, making it a prime candidate for lowering. Then, there is vast aftermarket support. Parts are easily available and there are plenty options for suspension, wheels and bodykits.

It’s also an affordable cabbie, making it accessible to younger people in the scene. Popularity creates its own appeal. And there is a certain satisfaction of riding with a crew who all have the same cars. A convoy never fails to turn heads on the road. LINEUP: Karre parked off in a nice and neat row Finally, there is the European styling, the clean lines, the subtle body modifications and focus on aesthetics rather than performance. It makes a Polo perfect for the stance scene.