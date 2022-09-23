Nothing quite like a spring festival to mark the car scene coming back full force, out of hibernation and into the summer season. Spring Fest was staged last Saturday at Vasco da Gama sportsground and featured, besides kwaai karre, a limbo competition, a kids zone, a hookah lounge, a sound-off and top DJs on the decks. There was something for everybody.

Hosted by StayHungry, who we last saw on these pages with their Stay Slammed event at Ravensmead High in 2018, the event was propvol with the latest in the Cape car scene. Fabian Edwards, of StayHungry, says: “We’re a group of young adults from across the Cape with two things in common: our passion for cars and commitment to supporting the community.” His idea was to put on a really big show “to bring the car scene definitively out of the post-Covid slump”. Fabian went all-out with to make a day for the whole family, something for everyone.

That included bringing Youngsta CPT on stage, dance crew the Street Kings and performers the Temple Boys, as well as a smattering of TikTok influencers like Cedric Laguma, Plaasnaar and Majestic Mey. PERFORMER: Youngsta CPT entertained the crowd. Pictures: JERMAINE KLEIN AND SUPPLIED Fabian adds: “Youngsta himself said to me he had no idea the car scene was so big.” Pals: Roche, Cedric Laguma and Stanton Williams. Pictures: JERMAINE KLEIN AND SUPPLIED Fabian says he was so besig up and down the whole day he hardly had time to stop and appreciate all the metal on display – and there were some top vehicles.

FUN: King Khanget, Fabian Edwards en Majestic Mey. Pictures: JERMAINE KLEIN AND SUPPLIED Randall Arnoldus of Toxic Boost was one of the collaborators, and Bobby Nitro spoke to him after the show: “ I was there mainly to do video. A highlight was the chance to say hello to judge Joe Klein, who has been away from the scene for about four years but is getting asked to come back as a judge because he has so much experience.” JUDGING: Larron Brown with Best Bagged winner. Pictures: JERMAINE KLEIN AND SUPPLIED Randall describes the turnout as “phenomenal”, adding that he saw cars he has not seen before, even on social media. Well, what with the summer season around the corner, many cars that have been hibernating for the winter are now coming out across the Cape, showing off lekker upgrades.

And the bar just keeps on getting raised. Just take a look at a Datsun that won best engine bay, a 1980 bakkie so clean you could eat your breakfast off it. Then there’s best of show, a canary yellow Scirocco owned by Nahwaal Moses of LowStad; this cabbie has been brightening up show ‘n shines of late. Best bagged was taken by a BMW Z3 and you only have to look in that boot to see the way the tech involved in gedropte karre has evolved over the years.