Launched recently, we have seen a David and a Goliath, though it’s unlikely they’ll enter any kind of contest together. The ‘David’ would be the latest Suzuki. The main point with these little cars we see beetling around our streets is that they use less energy, at a time in this world where energy is getting more and more limited, and more and more pricey.

The Suzuki S-Presso, launched just before lockdown, has become quite a player in this micro market, what with it’s high ground clearance, nice spec level and great fuel consumption. PACKS PUNCH: Suzuki S-Presso adds efficient powerplant to range. Picture: Courtesy of Motorpress The main improvement is that the carmaker has fitted its K10 Dualjet 1.0-litre three cylinder engine, which brings two injectors per cylinder for better fuel delivery, as well as a smaller combustion chamber to increase thermal efficiency, with new piston cooling oil jets to keep engine at optimal temperature. Power and torque (remember this is a fuel-sipper) are quite enough for the urban runaround at 45kW and 89Nm at 3 500rpm. The impressive figures quoted are for consumption, at 4.6 litres per 100km and the automatic using only 4.4 litres for the same. Stop/ start technology has also now been fitted to all models.

On the other end of the scale is the new S-Class from Mercedes AMG, said to be the most powerful of all time, bringing performance hybrid technology transfer from Formula 1 into the S-Class segment. HYBRID: Formula 1 technology added to S-Class segment. Picture: Courtesy of Motorpress What this means, is there is a four-litre V8 biturbo engine powering the front wheels and an added electric motor at the rear axle for a combined 590kW output that can propel this family sedan from zero to 100km/h in a searing 3.3 seconds. The hybrid combination does have some effect on efficiency but, to be honest, this is not a vehicle built to take sips – it’s an out-and-out driver experience. And the optimized weight distribution, best possible utilization of torque and responsive power delivery combine to well and truly tick that box.