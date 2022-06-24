Last week Bobby Nitro introduced the topic of saving fuel, now a must-do in times where the petrol price is on the rise, with some even predicting R30 a litre. However, with it being such a vital topic, Bobby realised he hadn’t covered everything, so here’s saving fuel part two.

Last week we talked about driving clever, looking ahead and being proactive with allowing the car to coast where possible. Pay attention to your tachometer, which shows engine speed. Remember the higher the revs, the higher the fuel consumption.

Move through the lower gears quickly but smoothly, and build up speed in the higher gears. Putting foot through first and second is a sure-fire way to burn more than you need to. Air conditioning can increase a vehicle’s consumption by up to 15 percent. So use it sparingly.

Not really a consideration in mid-winter but come summer, it is. If you do use the air-conditioning, the most efficient setting is the re-circulate one, as it minimises impact. In many modern cars, there is a fuel consumption display.