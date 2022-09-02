Wearing a seat belt is likely one of the most common-sense safety first actions a person can do. Anywhere in a car, including the backseats. But not all people seem to be conscious of this fact. A read through the Safely Home Survey: Road User Focus Groups Report of 2019/20 reveals some interesting, actually alarming, insights around attitudes to seat belts.

But first, it emerged that only 14% of passengers use seatbelts regularly, while only 28% of kids are buckled up in private cars. One would have to ask why people are seatbelt-hesitant. One reason is the belief that backseat passengers are protected by the front seats. The truth is, backseat passengers become projectiles in a crash, often killing others as a result. Some believe airbags replace seat belts. They don’t, they are designed to work with belts.