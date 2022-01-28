There will never be a last word on the drinking and driving scourge that plagues this country because there shouldn’t be.

The fact that alcohol and roads don’t mix should be an ongoing conversation, one that’s had year in and year out, with as many people as possible, across all ages.

Only then will it become part of our culture, part of the South African psyche as it were.

Only then, for the next generation, will drinking and driving be something that just doesn’t enter their heads.

That’s where we need to get to, where it’s not an option, it’s unimaginable to even consider mixing alcohol and roads.

Wouldn’t that be kwaai?

