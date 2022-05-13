Coming from Zutobi, the international driver’s education company, and there’s no way to sugar-coat this – South Africa is rated as the most dangerous country in the world to drive in.

With an estimated 22.2 deaths per 100 000 and 57.5 percent of road deaths related to alcohol, we’ve certainly got something serious to address here.

It’s that much more reason to keep your eyes on the road and your hands upon the wheel, as the old rock tune goes, as there’s real danger out there, more than in other countries.

This is why it is so important to get any and all distractions out of the way.