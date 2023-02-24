One thing Bobby Nitro has noticed is that when the subject of cyclists on our roads comes up it tends to polarise people.
On one side you have those who cycle, and have as much right to the road as anyone else, and on the other hand you have drivers who feel cyclists get in the way, or slow them down. It’s a tricky conversation.
However, if you bring it down to being a better human being and behaving on the road in a way that recognises every life is sacred, then learning a little patience if you have to slow down and wait to overtake, and doing that carefully (leaving space for error) then the conversation gets simpler.
Same goes for cyclists, although it’s more fun to ride alongside, recognise there are cars wanting to pass and do the single file thing.