Looking at a summary of the comparison in the statistics around traffic police activity and road users in Western Cape, there seems to be somewhat of an improvement in comparing this season with last.
For starters, fatalities went down from 207 in the 2021/22 season to 131 this season. Yes, not as many people died, but we’ve got a way to go still. Lower stats don’t matter to the families who lost loved ones.
What is encouraging, is that our cops were out there in force, and stopped 243 982, almost a quarter million, vehicles for various checks. That’s about 50 000 more than last season. Of course, there were more fines issued, at 81 036 up from 56 511 previously.
Then, Bobby Nitro was disappointed to hear that there were 446 arrests for driving under the influence, almost triple the previous year. But also pleased that these horribly irresponsible people will face the law. Reckless and negligent driving arrests came in at 52.