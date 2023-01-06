Just like that, the holidays draw to a close, and people wind it down and get on the long road home. Some people, however, don’t get to vacation at this time of the year.
It can be expected that there will be major roadblock activities along the major routes this weekend, as the traffic police do their best to keep us all safe during what is their busy season.
It’s a critical time for them, and it’s for us to respect the job they do and make sure we’re within all safety guidelines.
Alcohol and fatigue are two that come to mind at this time of year. If you are tired on that long road, no need to push through or prove anything, or even get home on time if it means endangering your family. Stop and rest. Môre is nog ‘n dag.