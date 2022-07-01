When it comes to car ownership it can get costly, and sometimes we put off replacing a part we know is worn, then it goes and causes other problems down the line, and the whole thing just adds up and becomes a big headache.
That’s one way of doing things. The other way is to keep everything in good order all the time, keep an eye on the details and an ear on the engine, and to make your passion for your car visible.
Talking about visible, it’s no good having a clean windshield interior if the rubber on your wipers has degraded, which is a thing that rubber does. On average wiper blades need to be replaced once a year, depending on how much sun your car gets.
If drivers as well as cyclists and pedestrians make the small changes needed to increase visibility, we could see the death rates on the roads go down dramatically.