A survey done on road users’ use (or not) of seatbelts reveals some interesting attitudes. Often Bobby Nitro goes on about how people should just wake up and buckle up, because it saves lives. It can get tiresome to lecture like that, so today, we’re taking a look at the reasons people gave in that survey for why they do prefer to wear a seatbelt.

One reason, particularly with drivers in ride-sharing services, was that buckling up presented a more professional image. That’s true; getting in a ride-share car, you want the driver to be a pro who takes his responsibility seriously. Another reason people gave was that they wanted to model safe behaviour for their children, to be good role models. Thing is, these people said they wore a seatbelt only when the kids were present, and not necessarily at other times. An interesting response from people who use minibus taxis was that they would wear a seatbelt on long-distance journeys due to the belief that traffic officers only checked on these routes.