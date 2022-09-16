The jury had previously been out, as they say, as to whether this particular colour was going to work on this particular car. But when the day came and it rolled out from the workshop, the eyes were popping and the cameras were a-flashing at... wait for it.. a peach-coloured M4.

Jerome Michaels from Mitchells Plain starts the story of this 2016 F82 M4: “I got it for my wife Natasha as we’ve both had a passion for cars for years.” There are lots of goodies under the hood and on the body, but let’s start with that colour. What you’re seeing here is a liquid wrap done by RRR Stylin’ in Paarden Eiland. You’re likely familiar with the stick-on vinyl wrap, but this is a relatively new process about a decade in the making, that ups the wrap a level. BMW GOOD JOB: RR Stylin’ did all the lekker bodywork. Pictures: Adeeb Davids of MAD Worx Bobby Nitro spoke to Ryan van Niekerk of RR Stylin’, a shop that incorporates styling, wash, detailing, accessories, café and more, about the process.

He says: “There are three stages. The first is the spray-on flexi coat, which we apply in 10 coats. Then comes the colour coat in four to 10 spray applications depending on coverage, followed by the top coat in matt, high gloss or satin. One car takes the whole day.” Jerome adds: “I do my cars in vinyl because it protects the original paint underneath, which means you preserve value.” This M4 is white underneath, and the spray vinyl can be peeled off to restore it to original at any time, unlike wraps, which can leave glue residue.

Ryan, who says he loves the look on customers’ faces when they see the transformation, explains that unlike vinyl, the spray-on product can be flattened, polished and waxed like normal paint. Now to the M4. Jerome obviously has a passion for fast and sleek vehicles, driving a GTR Skyline himself, and has done quite a job under the hood. MOOI: Carbon-tipped exhausts for slick finish Natasha Michaels drives off in her newly vinyl spray wrapped M4. Pictures: Adeeb Davids of MAD Worx We’re talking FCP-forged pistons and billet rods, and ARP bolt kit, Cometic steel gasket, port-injection kit, Bosch 850cc Injectors, teflon fuel hoses, as well as a stage 3 Cool Boost Methanol kit to keep the engine cool so it can make more power. We’re talking a clean 1000 horses here.