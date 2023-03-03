When the VW Amarok hit our shores in 2010, it provided the first real challenge to Toyota’s domination of the bakkie market, with it’s obvious rugged looks, sturdy build and reliable powerplant. Now the second generation is due for launch, and the big news is that it is to be built in South Africa. One look at the pictures, and you’ll notice the impressiveness of this bakkie.

Head of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Mark Handley says: “We are proud that the new Amarok range, which consists of the single and double cab derivatives, will be built in our country and thus supporting the local economy.” New Amarok PanAmericana_002 Exterior highlights include a 173mm longer wheelbase, providing that much more room, particularly in the double cab back seats. That’s a good thing, as double cabs are notorious for leg room hassles. Total length is 96mm longer, which shortens overhangs, making for better offroad proportions. Wading depth is up to 800mm from 500mm, which is a good thing what with all the rain upcountry. Then to the load bed, what a bakkie is all about after all. There is enough room between the wheel arches to fit a pallet, and two in the single cab. Strap it all down using eye rings integrated into the sides for a maximum load of 1.16 tons. For smaller loads, there is an electrically controlled roll cover.

New Volkswagen Amarok Style shows off road skills What’s also new are the wheel options, starting from 16 inch all the way up to 21 inch plus for the first time it is coming out of the factory with all-terrain tyres for the 17 and 18-inch alloy wheels. The driver assistance systems are spot on, with a wide range on offer, all the usual suspects the coolest of which must be the 360 degree camera, maybe because, well, it’s not entirely necessary but really fun to have. There are six different driving profiles to help out in a variety of road conditions, especially slippery surfaces and demanding off-road terrain. New Volkswagen Amarok Style with that 800mm wade depth The days of the rough and ready bakkie cabins are long gone, with the Amarok sporting a tablet style infotainment zone, digital cockpit and intuitive controls. There are some push buttons, sucj as for volume and four-wheel drive settings, the latter of which it might just feel odd to control digitally, thinking back to the days where you jumper out to turn the diff lock on.