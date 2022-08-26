The crazy thing is speed limits are set for optimal driving conditions, such as clear visibility and dry roads.
This means that in all other conditions – wind, rain, low light – we should really operate under different rules, such as lower speed limits. Now, we can’t always look to the slow-moving government to sort this dangerous situation out for us, as too may people may die while we wait.
It makes more sense to use common sense, and impose reduced speed limits on ourselves, as if they were law. Yes, it takes self-discipline, but without self-discipline a person should not be on the road.
The fact is that speed makes a huge difference. In Montana, USA, the speed limit is similar to SA, and the death rate is 22 per 100 000 people, which is roughly the same as the Western Cape. In Massachusets the speed limit is similar to the UK, about 10% slower than in SA, and the death rate is 6 per 100 000 people.