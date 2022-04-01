The undeniable fact is that if it weren’t for the ardent fans, crew and supporters, Spinning would not be the sport it is on the Flats.

Last week brought this fact home, in a sad way, but a real way nonetheless, when Spinners from all over came together to commemorate the life of a pillar of our community.

Unice “Auntie U” Campher, mother of legendary Spinner Eddie “Rasta” Campher, passed away recently after an illness, and will be missed by her family, the petrolkop community and the larger community of Connaught Estate.

It was only fitting that Spinners wanted to do something to pay their respects to Auntie U, who has been for decades encouraging and supporting Eddie and many other Spinners in their chosen sport.

Bobby Nitro, giving his condolences to Eddie and family, spoke with Eddie. He says: “My mother has been travelling with me, supporting me, meeting and making new friends, and encouraging me to take my sport to other provinces since the start 30 years ago.”

LAP OF HONOUR: Eddie in action on spin pitch. Picture: Shahiem Bell

In Connaught Estate, Auntie U is known as a loving and caring person, a nurturer who would cook every week for the kids of the children.

Eddie says: “She taught me to do the same for others, to be humble and never to judge anyone before I know them.”

He adds that seeing the size of the turnout reminded him just how large his Spin family is, and how many lives were touched by his mother.

LOVE: Campher family appreciated support. Picture: Shahiem Bell

The memorial drive last Wednesday was a big one.

Shahiem Bell, Johnny from SPIN and other organisers got the ball rolling, and the karkoppe came out in droves to commemorate the life of Aunty U, who was a feature at Spin meets, so much so that says Eddie: “People had such respect for her, they’d drop whatever they were doing to come over and greet my mother. She was always full of jokes and could talk comfortably with all kinds of people.”

CONSOLE: Kaitlyn Andrews (right) comforts son Eddie. Picture: Shahiem Bell

Shahiem, who addressed the crowd on behalf of the family, says: “It was heartfelt to see the amount of people in the community that came out to join in the proceedings.

“With this opportunity, I got to make people aware of the message that Aunty U left behind for us, she would always say: ‘As long as you are enjoying yourself, keep doing what you are doing’.

RESPECT: Aunty U’s son Eddie ‘Rasta’ Campher with organiser Shahiem Bell. Picture: Shahiem Bell

“The South African spinning community will surely miss her.”

Eddie tells Bobby: “In her last days, my mother would speak to me a lot. She told me wherever I go, always to respect people and stay humble.

ASHES TO ASHES: Bakkie does burnout. Picture: Shahiem Bell

“And she said to me, tell everybody that I love them all.”

