The loudest petrolkoppe in the Cape got together last Saturday, and we’re not talking bek rekkers, we’re talking the audio subculture of the car scene. This is a special crew of modifiers, intent on builds that house incredibly loud audio rigs, and as Bobby Nitro is learning, there’s a lot that goes into these builds.

Deafrow Audio hosted their annual Bragging Rights sound-off at Watergate Centre on Saturday, testing about 70 vehicles with specialized gear and awarding the “loudest in the Cape” over 23 categories of car make. Crew: Crazy 4 bass get one of the cabbies ready With no further ado, the loudest of the day went to Team .25 who achieved 156.70dB in their newly built station wagon. As you can imagine, ear protection is compulsory. Bobby spoke to Zaid Watson of Deafrow, who says: “what we do, to make it more exciting, is the Base Chase, where teams can go up against one another, with six classes starting at the 120dB to 129.9dB range.”

Host: Zaid from Deafrow audio, left, at bragging rights The measurements can get technical, but Zaid explained it nice ‘n easy, saying: “Well, our Term-Lab Magnum system measures sound pressure level (SPL) as well as Route Mean Square (RMS), which is the true actual power that an amp pushes.” Lekker tyd: Mense enjoyed the day out at a car event The event was Nino Mohamed’s first, and he entered his VW, winning “Loudest Polo Vivo in the Cape” sticker for his cabbie. Boasting rights, right there. He says: “I did better than expected, hitting 150.12dB running on one battery. I had a lot of assistance in the build and I’m thankful. The day itself was amazing, I was there to learn and I intend to hold on to that record.” Bobby wanted to know, in general, what it takes to create this kind of loudness in a car, and Zaid kindly took him on a virtual tour of a Mk1 he is building for his sons.

He says: “It depends on your budget how long it takes, but this one has taken almost three months. The core is a strong supawood box, reinforced across with steel bars to prevent flex, to house the bass speakers. We use Targa 15-inchers.” Ena! the loudest getting tested It goes without saying that most of the other stuff in the car, such as back seats, gets ripped out to make room for the install. Then comes the battery pack (the Mk1 has three) connected in series and powered by a second alternator installed under the bonnet. These power the amplifiers, usually one for the bass bins and another two smaller amps for the mids and 6X9s.