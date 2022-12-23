If there’s one aspect of the Cape car scene that Bobby Nitro really gets a kick out of, it must be the look on the faces of learners as they walk out onto the road to discover that their dream ride is ready and waiting to transport them in style to the prom or matric ball. This week, we bring you three such occasions, each unique but with one thing in common – the thrill and excitement they brought to each learner.

Just imagine the look of surprise and gratitude on young Binuur Akermerdien’s face as the Grade 7 pupil discovered that she was in fact getting her first choice of ride, a clean white Lexus. Binuur enjoting the ride Bobby spoke to her dad Faizel, who says: “She had asked for the Lexus and we distracted her a bit so she didn’t know it was going to happen. We kept the secret for the drama of it and when she saw the car she burst into tears. She still speaks about it. Then there’s Jordan White from Rondevlei, who happens to be lucky enough to be deep car aficionado Shahiem Bell’s neighbour and as a result, scored a ride in an uitspatlikke Golf with an awesome audio system.

The Hillside Primary Grade 7 learner was “in shock”, says his mom Fiona, “when he saw that every detail had been looked after, down to the personalised number plates”. Jordan White with his personalised number plates Ricardo Schaffers, son of well-known Johnny “2j” Schaffers, has been an active youngster in the Spin scene, up until two years ago when his car was disassembled. His dad Johnny says: “Ricardo can motivate youngsters to do something positive, but we had to put the brakes on for him to focus on his school work. The deal was we would build up his Spin car again after he passed his matric.