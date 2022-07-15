All the old Datsuns seem to be popping out of the woordwork this year. Just recently we had the triple D’s, and this week Bobby Nitro brings you a 1973 160u with a little extra special under the bonnet. Jody Lesalaise, 30, hails from Bonteheuwel and, besides the odd jol on the weekend, what he loves most of all are his kids and his mamba green 160u SSS.

LIKE A MUSIC VIDEO: Jody Lesalaise, 30, of Bonteheuwel with some of the kids in the area His two young sons, he say, are also into cars, especially old school ones, and never miss out on any drag racing or weekend shows. The reason Jody has chosen Datsun, he says, is because “they get good gas, mileage, and are fun to drive. “Not only that but they have a speedy, lightweight design, solid handling are pretty affordable. Look at mine for example, it’s a 1973 model but it’s a great looking high performance sports car.”

NEAT LOOK: Interior dash remains original Occasionally with these old classics, petrolheads will upgrade the engine. Just as often, though, collectors opt for keeping the original and cleaning it up till it sparkles. Jody is the upgrade kind of guy. Bobby asked Jody just what it is that makes his so extra special. His eyes light up as he says: “Well, I’ve upgraded my ride. Under the hood there is a 200sx DET turbocharged powerplant. GRUNT: Powered by 200sx DET turbocharged motor I’ve also done work on the fuel system, transmission, electrical, cooling and lubrication, brakes and suspension.”

Jody didn’t stop there, installing a floor carpet on the interior, a hardwood floor, door trim and reupholstered the seats. At the end of the day, with an old car like this, that kind of attention is usually required to get her looking her best. SMART FINISH: The seats were reupholstered because an old beauty like this requires TLC A pioneer audio system with subs sorts out the audio pleasure. Regarding further work, he says mysteriously: “I’m still deciding.” Driving an old classic like this around is bound to attract attention.