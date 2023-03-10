Here’s a story about the power of creating a dream, working towards it, and then seeing it come into being. We’ve seen this awesome widebody Toyota 86 in this column, and Bobby Nitro always knew it was special, but not quite as special as it turns out to be.

So Bobby got hold of proud owner Waseem Parker, 24,to get the lowdown, and it’s quite impressive. The Kenwyn guy says: “I grew up in motorsport so was eager from a young age to save up and build a car. The Toyota 86 has always been my dream, so I started working and saving since Grade 10.” ALL THE POWER: Highly modified 2jz motor. He knew what he was after – a 2jz swap and a Rocket Bunny widebody kit, plus a whole host and under-the-hood modifications to bring the best performance possible out of the highly modifiable 2jz engine.

He says: “Bumble was taken down to the chassis and I rebuilt the car myself with the help of friends and family. So many late nights … the car is special to me, it’s what I built.” It’s an apt name, this car being comprised of all variety of mechanical goodies. There’s space to mention just a few across interior and exterior mods. Getting the most out of the Toyota 2jz GTE VVTI, there’s a Garret ball bearing turbo, BMW 320D gearbox, Subaru WRX brake calipers, custom radiator, intercooler, Dual Xcell 38mm Wastegates, Bosch 044 fuel pump, Toms strut bar, and that’s not even the half of it.

He says he has only two more pieces to add: a 370z gearbox and Haltech ECU, both of which are getting prepared for the installation. Spray job well done The exterior got the full treatment, starting with the yellow spray job “so everyone knows that’s Waseem’s 2jz 86,” the body kit, custom splitter, TRD V2 side skirts and rear bumper, WRX wing, carbon fibre mirror covers and RBG underglow. The interior is upgraded with BRZ leather and alcantara heated seats, custom digital Mk5 supra cluster, carbon fibre wrapped blitz gauge pod, footwell lights, touch screen head unit, short throw shifter, Greddy Profec electronic boost controller, built in wireless phone charger and Sony xplod door speakers with tweeters.

Beautiful interior However, Waseem says: “I rarely drive with the sound on since I have the sweet music of the 2jz and the turbos.” Asked why he went to so much trouble, Waseem says: “The ECU blew on day one of owning the car, the alternator went soon after, then the turbo and head gasket. So I just parked the car, saved up and took everything apart and made things right myself the way it should have been.” He adds: “The weak point is putting the power down and getting the tyre and suspension set up dialed in, I have bought semi slicks which seem to be working but still needs some tweaking on the suspension to get things perfect.”