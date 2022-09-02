Here’s one for those who appreciate a bit of high-end eye candy. Natheer Moses’ immaculate Mercedes-Benz has been completed and is now out and about impressing petrolkoppe on the thriving Cape car scene.

Last time Bobby Nitro chatted with Natheer, 42, from Lotus River, it was about his eye-catching orange Golf 6, which he has now sold. Natheer says: “I had reached my limit with the car and got a good offer.” Anyway, it freed him and his friend Donovan Rudolph up to focus on this latest project, a candy apple red Mercedes-Benz second-generation 2006 CLK 63 AMG.

SPORTY FEEL: Custom Braum white leather seats First, some history: AMG brought a 6.3-litre naturally-aspirated V8 to the chassis, being AMG’s first-ever ground-up engine in the brand, transforming the cabbie into a super-sedan. Before, all AMG did was tweak the existing Merc engines. This change happened in the hands of powertrain director Bernd Ramler, whose previous project had been the Porsche GT. So, some serious cred right there. Natheer has added some subtle extras that lift his CLK into the realm of the ultimately desirable. The candy apple red is expertly finished, then the custom Braum seats, carbon-fibre interior really lift the interior. Add the custom wheels and air suspension and you’ve got a Stance contender of note.

Bobby had to know how Natheer and Donovan made decisions. He says: “We worked together on all the parts and made decisions as to what works best.” These two did much of the carbon-fibre work themselves, although it is a very time-consuming job. Natheer says this to any aspiring carbon-fibre hopefuls: “The end result is super but if you fail, the whole piece must be done over.” KWAAI: Carbon-fibre skins Donovan explains that they sent some pieces to SceneShack in Jozi to be carbon-fibre skinned, while he and Natheer did the dashboard and some other trims themselves.

By the way, last time we featured Donovan was in 2019, and it was his VW Polo that had about 60 sets of rims in the previous four years, something of a record you’d think. The subhead read: “Karkop changes rims like others change T-shirts”. Sitting in those white leather custom-racing seats and taking in the audio pleasure delivered by a Harman Kardon sound system is just brilliant, opulent luxury and ripping sound with almost 500 horses has got to make a guy feel accomplished. Natheer feels the job is done on this car, adding that there are just touch-ups left.