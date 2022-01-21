If the upgraded GRMN Yaris feels a little (ho-hum) street racer to you, feast your eyes on the most hardcore version of that vehicle, the WRC Rally1 challenger set for global rally stages, first in line as a defender of Toyota’s 2021 Daker Rally title.

Toyota is certainly kicking off the year on the right foot.

While the GRMN Yaris features a three-cylinder, this rally model brings an extra cylinder and hybrid assistance which combined brings power up to 384kW.

Not only will it be able to catapult occupants to 100km/h in less than two seconds and expose them to 1.4G’s of force but they will be 100% sustainable too, using the mandated fuel which is first of its kind in an FIA sanctioned world championship.

Aeros abound on the frame, sticking you to the road or the dirt as to apply all that power.

Well, actually it will be Frenchman and reigning champion Sébastien Ogier who will be the first to compete in this cabbie. Dream on fellas.

