When this Grassy Park mom got the news that her daughter’s ride to the matric ball had suddenly fallen through, being a caring mother, she panicked.
Luckily she had a connection, through charity channels, with Vinny of the Cape Crews Movement, who pulled together to save the day.
Imagine the look of surprise on young Alex Samuels’ face when a cool Lexus convertible pulled up to take her to her matric ball, and at no cost to the family.
Bobby Nitro chatted with mother Megan Samuels, who says: “We’re not a family that will spend on extras, as I’m unemployed at the moment, so I was going to do her hair and nails myself.
“When I told Vinny, he made some calls and organised an afternoon at Be-Dazzle salon getting her hair, make-up and nails done.”
Alex, 18, from Grassy Park says: “Getting my nails done and make-up was amazing. Then the car rolled up, it was amazing, I felt very grateful.”
Jill Swain of Be-Dazzle says: “Our team were happy to assist such a hard-working and determined young lady. Her hair and make-up was our contribution to making her day a memorable one so that she not only felt but looked amazing.”
Her mom adds: “Alex is a shy girl and really appreciated the pampering, it was a new experience for her.”
On arrival, Vinny had organized for other members of the crew to stiek uit and make a bietjie noise and fanfare, with some wheel spinning and general car goodness.
Again, the Cape Crews Movement has made a difference in a person’s life.