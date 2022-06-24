When this Grassy Park mom got the news that her daughter’s ride to the matric ball had suddenly fallen through, being a caring mother, she panicked. Luckily she had a connection, through charity channels, with Vinny of the Cape Crews Movement, who pulled together to save the day.

Imagine the look of surprise on young Alex Samuels’ face when a cool Lexus convertible pulled up to take her to her matric ball, and at no cost to the family. Bobby Nitro chatted with mother Megan Samuels, who says: “We’re not a family that will spend on extras, as I’m unemployed at the moment, so I was going to do her hair and nails myself. HELP: Vinny with mother Megan “When I told Vinny, he made some calls and organised an afternoon at Be-Dazzle salon getting her hair, make-up and nails done.”

Alex, 18, from Grassy Park says: “Getting my nails done and make-up was amazing. Then the car rolled up, it was amazing, I felt very grateful.” OVER THE MOON: Alex posing with the Lexus Jill Swain of Be-Dazzle says: “Our team were happy to assist such a hard-working and determined young lady. Her hair and make-up was our contribution to making her day a memorable one so that she not only felt but looked amazing.” Her mom adds: “Alex is a shy girl and really appreciated the pampering, it was a new experience for her.”