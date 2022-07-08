It’s never a bad time to revisit the number one killer on our roads, alcohol, or better put, people with alcohol in them who think it’s OK to go out on the road.
With over 40% of driving fatalities measuring positive for blood alcohol levels, and over 60% of pedestrian fatalities, we have to wonder why the measures aren’t even stricter out there.
In fact, it’s not correct to say drunk driving is an accident, it’s more like a choice.
Forgive the clichés, but with great horsepower comes great responsibility, and making sure you’re 100% wakker, alert and sober is the only way to handle a high powered car, or any car for that matter.