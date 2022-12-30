It’s party time and the petrolkoppe celebrated at Killarney, for the last big event of the year, called Streetfest. That’s where the love of cars was born, in blitsvinnig launches off the line, in burnouts and kwaai sideways action, with the properly pampered show ‘n shine vehicles standing off to one side and the owners kuiering and sharing knowledge. Not to forget the decibel nuts who got to compete to IASCA international standards.

Basically, it’s a haal uit en wys fiesta of motoring goodness. Bobby Nitro spoke to long-time friend and column collaborator Shahiem Bell, who was at the show. He talks about the excitement and anticipation on arrival, saying: “It has been a while for me, seeing Killarney packed with spectator vehicles after entering the gate. FUN FAMILY DAY OUT: Layla, Nazeema and Shahiem Bell at the Streetfest show at Killarney “Also, it was very refreshing knowing that we were going be in for a spectacle as competitors looked set to impress and wow the crowds.

He headed off first to the oval, noticing that there is a new generation coming up through the ranks. Shahiem adds: “Although most of the drivers weren’t seasoned competitors, they put up a thrilling show for the crowds. The guys were having a jol throwing their machines sideways and smoking up the tyres.” The all-day Rallycross super special was a big drawcard on the day. These pro drivers took to the World Rallycross Circuit, sliding their cars through the long bends and then jumping the hill section of the course during their flying laps. Shahiem says: “The best part was that spectators got to take ride alongs with the drivers.” In the new pit area, SABeemer hosted the always popular show ‘n shine. Shahiem then checked out the IASCA sound-off in the Joubert Pits alongside the drag strip, “where guys were competing on international standards”.