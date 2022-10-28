Also, as kids, they may not know for themselves how best to approach this low-visibility reality.

If your kids can’t be seen on the public roads, then your kids are at risk. That’s the plain truth of it.

When it comes to something as vital as road safety, where lives are literally on the line, it’s just way too risky to expect our children to leave it up to our kids.

In short, it is our responsibility as the adults in the room to engage with our children about the best ways to stay safe on the roads, and to provide them with bright clothing so that they can be seen. This is especially important at the low-visibility times of sunrise and sunset.

There are plenty of things in life that can wait, but road safety training is not one of those.