The thing about raising kids is that they tend to copy what we do and how we respond to situations, rather than what we say. For example: we can tell our kids not to smoke until we’re blue in the face but if you smoke, the chances are that they will too. Same goes for road safety and seatbelts.

Consumer behavior trends in the latest Safely Home Survey reveal that people report that the habit of not wearing a seatbelt is ingrained and they will continue with this dangerous behaviour despite knowing that it is dangerous. If we as adults never compromise on buckling up, so will our kids. Or at least they’ll do it more, as it becomes ingrained behaviour. But we have to start them young on this. When they get older, they tend to argue about just about anything they’re told to do.