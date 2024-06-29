Bobby Nitro will always lend his support to the amazing fundraisers that happen on our school fields. It’s not so much about the cash that comes out of these events, it’s about what those funds can do to support the opportunities for young people.

Here’s one story. Since she was in primary school, Layla Kippie, now 17, has put her heart and soul into being a drum majorette. She worked hard for years, joining a programme started by local ward councillor Fabian Ah-Sing and progressing in the ranks of this awesome sport. March: Layla Kippie Pictures: Cape Town stance Her dedication has culminated in Layla being selected not only for the Western Province team, but also for the national squad, putting her in the league to compete against international teams. But that will require funds, for travel, uniforms, fees and so much more. Enter the Cape car personalities, always ready and willing to help out on a local level with targeted philanthropy. Last Saturday Carburettor Master, Deafrow Audio, German Worx and others combined their talents to host a show ‘n shine, sound-off, rev-off, limbo and general all-round family day at the school. They called it ‘Girl on Fire’, how cool. Morne Dirks Honda took best of show.

Packs big punch: Shafiek Kippie and Zachary Matthys’ VW Golf Mk1. Picture: supplied Bobby spoke to Nadia Kippie, Layla’s mom. She says: “We had about 400 people on the day and about 100 cars all in all. It was an excellent turnout. In our communities, it’s the car and bike clubs that are ready and willing to help with fundraisers. The cars get people together, then the people contribute to a cause.” Layla, as you can imagine, is so excited, what with two trips to Joburg for training camps coming up this year, then the big international competition in September, this year hosted in Cape Town. Tariq Paulse of Cape Town Stance, a proud media partner of the event, says the team got to catch up with some friends that they haven’t seen in a good while. He adds: “The Girl On Fire event brought smiles to the faces of the community of Brooklyn when all the plat karre rolled in.

Modified: Caddy R-line, Picture: supplied “For me, the main highlight of was seeing the infamous Mazda 323 Baby Go Low Low getting her first taste of the dB meter when she hit a pounding reading of 125.77dB. Layla’s father Shafiek Kippie of Carburettor Masters says: “This event has helped us to help Layla to reach for her dreams.” Shafiek is an old hand on the racing scene, with his friend Zachary Matthys they enter a kwaai Mk1 the ‘Rooi Bomb’ into Killarney and have achieved a blitsvinning best of 10.7 seconds.