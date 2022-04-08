Maserati looks to have gotten its mojo back in a big way with the recent premiere of its Porsche-rivalling Grecale SUV.

Developed in the Maserati Innovation lab in Modena, the Trident brand is launching a versatile and elegant SUV with a wide range of engines.

The GT is powered by a four-cylinder hybrid engine capable of 300hp, the Modena brings 330hp and the powerful Trofeo is equipped with a high-performance three-litre V6 delivering 530hp to the tar. Then there’s a full-electric version with 400V technology.

Going straight to the range-topping Trofeo, expect zero to 100km/h in a blistering 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 285km/h. By comparison, the Jaguar F-Pace SVR posted a 3.7 second time and the Stelvio Quadrifoglio nails 3.5 seconds. What’s notable though, is that both the GT and Modena are quicker than the Porsche Macan.

The Trident badge is renowned for developing elegant and fast coupes, and the Grecale is a compact luxury SUV. But the departure shows that the manufacturer is moving with the times, as the SUV segment has gained most popularity in the past decade than any other.

IT IS A BEAST: Expect zero to 100km/h in a blistering 3.8seconds and a top speed of 285km/h. Picture: MOTORPRESS

As with any car at this level, the tech is top notch.

There is one feature that deserves first mention though, and that’s the audio. Managed from an intelligent multimedia system, the in-car sound goes to the limit with an all-round sound experience, the Sonus faber system that includes up to 21 speakers. Just imagine that.

Controls are touch-based, with a large 12.3-inch central screen, another 8.8-inch for extra control plus and third for the passengers in the rear. All of this housed in an interior that resounds with Italian fashionista style.

SMART: Star chart on sunroof. Picture: MOTORPRESS

Vehicle handling is transformed via the new Maserati Vehicle Dynamic Control Module system that brings four different modes (including off-road) plus and extra one in the Trofeo.

The ride, however, is not all about rigidity. Apparently, when the pedal hits the metal, the bonnet rears skyward like an old school V8, of course accompanied by a throaty roar. According to Maserati engineer Federico de Medio, “we wanted the car to communicate its dynamics,” and give the driver a more complete picture of the forces acting in the chassis. This is counter to the Geram obsession with stiffness.

Of course, when the driver really leans into those corners, the suspension automatically stiffens and readily supplies the counter force needed to navigate with speed and agility.

ELEGANT: The traditional Maserati round clock. Picture: MOTORPRESS

Now we come to the unusual part of the story. Maserati has announced a one-off model of this cabbie, called the Grecale Mission from Mars.

Designed using the innovative online Fuoriserie programme that allows (super rich) customers to customise their cars, it features a Galactic Orange paintjob, a custom set of Vortex wheels and interesting effects to the emblems and badges.

Sitting in the upholstery treated with transverse lasering and silicone coating, looking up out of the star chart added to the sunroof and you’ve got an intergalactic contender.

