It’s officially the start of the silly season, when mense are planning a party here and a braai there, and a lekker kuier with relatives from far and wide.
Not to dampen the party spirit but it’s a good opportunity to talk about getting from that party to that braai, and how to do that safely. Thing is, it is during this time of the year that alcohol comes into the equation in a big way.
If there’s one thing you just can’t mix with alcohol, it’s roads. The two make a poisonous concoction that more often than not result in damage and death.
As much 40% of drivers killed on Cape roads who are tested for alcohol come up positive.
Alcohol messes with our senses, and we need all those senses with us when getting behind the wheel.