Spinning has always been about the pageantry, the big show, the smoke, sound and thrill of swinging cabbies and daredevil drivers whipping spectators into a froth. In this regard one show stands out in the calendar, Red Bull Shay’iMoto in Jozi, as a prime example of the big thrills spin show, drawing together 12 select drivers from around the country.

With no further ado, Samkeliso ‘SamSam’ Thubane and Austin Kruger were the last to battle it out in the finale last weekend and left the crowd and judges screaming for more, as SamSam drove away with his second title in a row. BRAGGING RIGHTS: SamSam claims his second Red Bull Shay’iMoto trophy. Pictures: Thomas Holder This year the show was well and truly back, with 4 000 spectators returning post Covid. The interaction between crowd and driver is a major part of spinning, with the crowd vote counting alongside that of the judges. Shay’iMoto leveled up the tech, with spectators each being able to show their support via an LED wristband that would light up red or blue, depending on which driver they voted for. Add to this a slickly run event with an extremely technical course, with the infamous make-out corner and the newly introduced caterpillar, and Mzansi’s top 12 had to pull out their best stunts.

DAREDEVIL ACT: Jean Panjaro Kruger. Pictures: Thomas Holder Judges were Jeff James, Magesh Ndaba and Shahiem Bell, with popular local kwaito star Kabelo Mabalane joining the trio as a guest judge, while the line-up was comprised of serious contenders. An interesting fact is that five out of 12 were first-timers. All 12 participants got to do two qualifying runs where their best scored run scored would seed them from 1 to 12, with the top eight progressing to the quarter finals on the Saturday for the live show. Shahiem says: “On paper the scores were all very close as mistakes were few and far between. Battles had spectators on the edge of their seats, youngsters all up against the fence chanting their favourite’s name. Vic Pardal and Anele Zondo were the high-energy Emcees keeping the audience informed and, importantly, entertained.” VIBE: Vic with Magesh, Shahiem and Jeff. Pictures: Thomas Holder Repping hard for Cape Town were Yaseen Damon, who was knocked out by Austin in the quarters, and Chadwin ‘Boksie’ Hadjie, who made it to the semis where me met winner-to-be SamSam.