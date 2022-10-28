This Sunday is an event that petrolkoppe across the Cape have been looking forward to – two years, to be precise – after the pandemic resulted in the annual Killarney Motor Show being postponed. This year the show is back in full force for its fifth edition, bringing adrenalin-fueling activations to also celebrate the track’s 75th year in operation, as it grew from a dusty plot of wasteland to the world-class facility it is.

With no further ado, here are the crowd-pullers. This year, courtesy of Supercar Cellar Storage (a plek Bobby Nitro is dying to visit) is the Pagani Huayra. One of only 100 of these exotic supercars ever built, the six-litre, twin turbo Mercedes AMG V12 can do the zero to hero in under three seconds. And it’s eye candy of note, on display in an area off the Joubert Pits. START DROOLING: Get up close with this Pagani Huayra Then, there’s supercool stuff to be won. Ken Block’s Hoonicorn Mustang RSR for instance. Almost had you there! In truth, it’s a 1:10 radio-controlled exact replica sponsored by Monster Energy, which is also bringing the Gig Rig supplying non-stop tunes all day, and loudly. Hit the Killarney International Raceway page on Facebook for details on how to enter. The show has something for almal. New car dealers will have their own dedicated circuit, offering test drives on the latest models all day long, so you can get a first-hand experience of what that coveted car actually feels like, on a track nogal.

Then, for the whole family there are hundreds of vendors offering a huge variety of after-market add-ons, plus just about anything you can think of that has to do with cars, from car care through to modifications. It’s going to be hot, so expect good food to keep you fuelled and better drinks to keep you well oiled as you saunter around, kuiering with like-minded mense and salivating at the prime metal. The static displays will represent a wide cross-section of car mania. Look out for the exquisite craftsmanship going into cars and motorcycles of the past, the offering of the 21st century as well as the car crews bringing their A-game in customisation. Show ‘n shine and Stance will certainly be well represented, as will the Sound-Off.

Interactive displays include passenger drift rides, the E36 Cup, karting for hire, 4X4 activities, stunts, spinning, aerial displays and a kiddies fun fair, all to the sound of live music all day (plus hard-revving engines). The paddock behind the Clubhouse will bring automotive history to life, with race cars old and new, exotics such as Porsche, Jaguar and Alfa Romeo and restored cars from days gone by. CARPOOL: All shapes, sizes and ages will be on display at the Killarney Motor show Then, for those who go for sheer size, the annual TruckerzCansa Convoy will be finishing it’s charity run near the outside of the Malmesbury sweep. Here, you can meet some of the larger-than-life road warriors who literally keep this country rolling. You can even donate a toy, non-perishable food or stationery to help those in need.