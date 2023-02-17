If we are to take road safety really to heart then we should pay attention to the most vulnerable of our road users, like the children, the elderly and others without proper metal cases. In other words, the cyclists and the runners.
As drivers, this means that when we know there is a zone up ahead where there might be kids, then be proactive and slow down.
For walkers and cyclists, keep your ears open so you can recognise any incoming vehicle. It’s probably a good idea to scrap the headphones, as music can be not only loud but distracting too.