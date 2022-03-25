Whether it’s precision car control or sheer pedal-to-the-metal straight line thrills, there was something for every petrolkop at Killarney last weekend.

Bragging Rights is an event that brings together Spin, Drift and Drags in one excitement-filled, legal and safe day at our local track.

Powered by the City of Cape Town in partnership with the Western Province Motor Club, Race SA, GHC Drift Outlaws and Spin Outlaws, VP Racing Fuels and Gas Magazine, the event showed just how far this grassroots sport has come since the first event was staged little more than a year ago.

KITTED OUT: Competitors received long-sleeve shirts and helmets

Racemaster Raziek Rajah says: “Both the safety standards of the entries and the car control of their drivers has improved significantly, earning the respect of their sponsors and supporters, including the City of Cape Town.”

The Spin Outlaws Regionals took place on the day, and besides the bragging rights so coveted, the winner on the day earned the right to be the Wild Card at Shay’ iMoto, Red Bull’s premiere Spin event taking place in Joburg for the third time, later in the year.

Without further ado, it was Shandre Green, 29-year-old younger brother of well-known Drifter Shane Green, who won that honour. The Green family name is being carried not only by Shane and Shandre, by the way, but also by 14-year-old Shane Green Junior, also a driver to watch coming up through the Spin ranks.

Driving his powder blue E30 with a 2jz GTE three-litre inline six-cylinder, Shandre was a force to be reckoned with. Bobby Nitro spoke to him after the event.

POWER: Chezlyn Wiener from Atlantis in action

Shandre says: “I’m super happy, driving at Shay’ iMoto has been a dream of mine. At Bragging Rights I did a few runs, felt the car was good, and in an interview stated I’d win the day. It was just so.”

Shandre ranked eighth in the Top 10 and fought his way through four battles of precision driving through the course to take the top spot.

Asked about his attitude towards the sport, Shandre says: “I don’t want to be a grootkop about it, I just want to enjoy Spin. I’m not into the politics, just want to enjoy myself. It seems there are kids who look up to me, and in that respect to be a role model of sorts.”

This sentiment was echoed by Councillor Mzwakhe Nqavashe, who opened the event on behalf of the City, handing over long-sleeved T-shirts and helmets to the competitors, and reminding them that there was serious aspect to what they were doing, as ambassadors and role models for the youth of their communities.

PRECISION TIME: Dayaan Baron doing his thing

In preparation for Shay’ iMoto, Shandre says he’ll need to focus less on the wildness of throwing the cabbie around the pitch, and more on the precision that’s required to impress judges in the set course.

He adds that his experience with Spin Outlaws has challenged him to up his level of driving. Shandre says: “It’s really something this precision driving, now you must really know your story. And the fact that it’s a legal event is great. You car must be solid, your wheels must be tight and your safety gear in good order.”

Wafeeq Oliver took second place in his brown Cressida and in third came Andre Jodamus in a Ford Sierra.

