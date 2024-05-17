There’s is a line in a song by Dire Straits that says: “There’s always sunshine after rain, these things have always been the same.”

The rain, or the pain, came with the tragic fatal gang crossfire shooting of young Zamawushe Momoti, 16, outside Belgravia High School on 19 April.

The school, which had planned its first show ‘n shine event to take place last weekend, almost cancelled the function. But, a parent and sponsor of the trophies, Allie Butler says: “It went ahead. It was an awesome day last Saturday and it went forward in honour of Zamawushe’s memory.”

BACK IN TIME: Two modified old-school Nissan bakkies at last Saturday’s car show

LEKKER: Allie Butler had an awesome day.

Organiser Shane Harty from Auto Covers, a local company that provides bakkie covers and more, did a great job. He says this was his first show ‘n shine event, and was hectic and stressful to pull off. But he did it anyway. It’s a testament to the efforts of a person who uses his connections to pull off a fundraiser and do his bit in helping the community where it is needed most.