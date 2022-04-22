With all this talk about taking personal responsibility on the roads, it's probably useful if we get down to brass tacks.

In other words, yes we all agree that we should step up, but how exactly do we go about making our roads safer?

Let's talk about pedestrians. Now, we know how vulnerable walkers are, simply because they have no protection around them like drivers. The first rule would be to stay well clear of the road, at least the part that cars go on, as much as possible.

Of course, as a pedestrian you'll have to cross the road at times, so the rule here is make sure you can be seen. So, cross only in places where drivers can see you.

Not just over a hill or just around a corner. Check that there is plenty of space for a car to stop or level up with bright clothing.

Visibility is key to safety. If you can't be seen, you can't be avoided.

[email protected]