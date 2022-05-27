Last week Bobby Nitro posted about staying off cellphones while driving. It’s a no-brainer after all. Interestingly, he received some feedback on Facebook saying that appealing to us, the drivers, is a lost case. Best thing to do is get the police to make us do this, that we likely won’t do it ourselves.

That was a blow. Surely we cannot afford to delegate responsibility for our own safety to the cops? Yes, more efficient fines could help, but how is it even possible for police to monitor people on phones? It’s just not practical.