When you take a cabbie to the track, it does not get a wheel on the track tar until it has gone through what’s known as a scrutinising process, where qualified officials will check the main operating systems and make a call as to whether the car passes their safety checks.

There’s some lessons here. Firstly, a track is a controlled environment, and the safety checks are done. How much more should these be done when taking a car on a public road, which is an extremely uncontrolled environment?

Public transport operators are a case in point, such as minibus taxis. Regular vehicle inspection and roadworthiness should be a must. Even the straightforward stuff, like functioning indicators, brake levels, working instruments.

What better way to show that the change begins with you than by taking responsibility for the safety of your car on the roads.

