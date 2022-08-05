British carmaker Mini this week revealed the Mini Aceman concept, with a design language and architecture that positions the marque firmly in the near future, that is, as a manufacturer of electric vehicles only. In fact, Mini expects half of its sales to be EVs by 2027, and it plans to introduce its last-ever combustion model in 2025.

MASTERPIECE: Introduction in 2025 The Aceman, somewhat of a crossover between the Cooper and Countryman models, is the first Mini to be built on a dedicated electric architecture. This means it doesn’t have to try and squeeze electric motors into spaces originally designed for internal combustion machinery, the car is designed around the electric motor and the wiring required. Design-wise, it’s boxy (what Mini isn’t) but has a somewhat rugged look accomplished with overhangs and that roof rack. The central front grille is closed off, a solid facing, which come to think of it is the thing that worries an eye so used to combustion engines. But EVs don’t need the cooling, so the front end becomes a place for art. In the Aceman, Mini has added matrix LED lights and dropped the iconic round lamps for a more contoured shape.

COOL: The futuristic vibe from the Aceman Inside, the concept uses more eco-friendly materials, so leather is dropped in favour of knitted recycled textiles. The dark green velour steering wheel is an item to note. The user interface, the tech, will be based on a new version of the Mini OS, which for the first time will be built on the Android Open Source Project. This means Mini can use the system, for example, to power ‘pop-up’ modes where landmarks can be suggested, adventure stops, trending restaurants, you name it. Could be useful, could be annoying. IT’S KWAAI: The tech is outstanding and features awesome gadgets Mini has made no mention of power or range as of yet. The current EV, the Cooper SE, has a range of 215km, but the fact that the Aceman is designed from the ground up to be an EV will surely mean that there is space for more backup battery power.