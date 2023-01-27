When you get into a car and the driver is over the limit it’s no time to be shy. It can happen, you feel nervous to speak up, thinking what other people might think of you and that perhaps you are making an issue when there really is no issue.

Let’s clear this up once and for all. Driving drunk is a big issue, and totally unacceptable as it endangers not only the lives of passengers but the lives of innocent people on the road, children even.