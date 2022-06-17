In the cold of winter, when people are commuting to work early the mornings are dark and visibility is low. There are ways in which pedestrians can increase their visibility, but it is also the responsibility of drivers to make sure they are able to see as clearly as possible.

For starters, make sure all your car lights are in working order, all the time. In older cars, get to those connections with a piece of sandpaper to remove oxidization and keep the current flowing. When there is one headlight, a pedestrian will think there’s a motorbike coming, and make the wrong call about crossing the road.