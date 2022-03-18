We, in the Cape car community, have reached the end of an era, part celebration and part nostalgia.

There are certain people who have been around as heroes, mentors and downright legends on the track, the drivers kids look up to and model themselves after.

Willie Nel is certainly one of those, and this week he called Bobby Nitro to tell him that he’s hanging up his racing helmet and gloves after 38 years of “I live my life one quarter-mile at a time” as is famously emblazoned on the back of his cabbie.

LAUNCH TIME: Willie and his Chev at Killarney

In fact, Willie and his fire-breathing Chev Firenza Can-Am were the subject of Bobby’s first drag feature, in July of 2007. Back then, the 377 cubic inch 6.1-litre stroker engine, all NOSsed up, with Willie at the helm, held the Killarney quarter-mile record at 9.941 seconds.

The Can-Am was legendary, and always beautifully looked after and detailed. Bobby can vividly remember getting his first taste of serious torque riding shotgun in this very car, with a diff twist and bucking launch, out back at the track. Never looked back.

So Willie, who has been racing Killarney for 30 years, plus eight in Joburg, has made the decision to sell the Can-Am and retire from racing.

OH, WHAT A SIGHT: The Can Am in its original livery

He says: “I reckon the timing is right. My priorities changed when my son-in-law passed away unexpectedly, and spending quality time with my two beautiful grandchildren means more to me than anything now. My priorities have changed and I knew this was the time to hang up my helmet and gloves.”

So long the man to beat, Bobby had to ask about Willie’s top moments over his illustrious career. He says: “My first sub-10 second run came in 2000, and in the same year a bracket race against Stan Haupch in a Top Alcohol Dragster, where I beat the guy.

The year 2014 saw a 9.80 second run against his good friend Keith van der Poll, but things got tricky when Willie hit the tyre wall the same year against Tariq Dada in a GTR. In 2016 he came back with a new colour, purple, and normal aspiration, to make a 10.45 second run.

Willie remembers: “My worst day ever was when Ben Greyling had his fatal accident. May his soul rest in peace.”

Back in 2007 Willie said something that Bobby is sure stands today. He said: “Without the commitment of my wife Louise I would never have been able to do what I’ve done today.”

THANK YOU FOR ALLES: Willie and wife Louise Nel

South African touring car legend Basil van Rooyen is the man responsible for the Can Am, as he commissioned GM to make 100 units to race regulations. It was completely insane in 1973 and still is.

Willie, who has taken the racing goodies out and restored the car back to street, says:

“The car is leaving South Africa for Australia.

“I trust the buyer will enjoy the ride as much as I did, even though it will be more of a daily drive. I know that part of my life and family is leaving the country for good now.”

Asked what he’d advise newcomers on the drag scene, Willie says: “Safety first, stay humble and respect fellow racers and supporters, always put up a good show, abide by the rules, mingle with your supporters and always be cool.” That’s some priceless advice.

Willie signs off with a big thank you to his wife/ crew chief/ top supporter and to Darryl Nielsen for his undivided attention and support over the last 28 years.

Last but not least, “Bobby Nitro thank you for your support and outstanding articles in The Daily Voice. All this meant so much to Louise and myself.”

