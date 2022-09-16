Like they will trap you in the burning vehicle, a belief that probably comes from watching too much Hollywood films.

There are many misunderstandings and myths when it comes to seat belts but one of the most damaging must be the one where people believe that they don’t, in fact, help in crashes.

The scientific fact is that being completely ejected from a vehicle during a crash is almost always deadly. Staying inside the vehicle in a crash is the safest place to be.

Many people report that they do buckle up, and the main reasons for doing so are that they want to model safe behavior for children, and avoid being propelled through the windscreen in the event of a crash.

Interestingly, it’s mainly middle-aged and older people who always wear a belt. Well, with age comes wisdom it seems.