Now Bobby Nitro is aware that this might be a contentious topic but because of the danger it poses to lives, it needs to be brought into the public awareness. Minibus taxis, on the whole, seem to disregard the speed limit, and to add to that, passengers will urge these drivers to go faster when they are late.

Now, this excessive speed is likely the result of the fact that the more the route is driven in a day, the more cash the driver will receive, and that his profit only really happens in the last few hours of the day, after expenses have been paid. The owner is also likely to pay the fines, and there is little to stop a driver speeding. But this system can only change when one part of it changes, and the rate of fatal crashes with taxis is just too glaringly high.