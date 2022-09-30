Some weekends you’ll find yourself at a huge show, with cars covering the field from one corner to the other. On other weekends, it’s a day for a smaller, more intimate, more boutique show ‘n shine. Last weekend was a 50-car show ‘n shine at Rhodes High. Billed as the “content creators’ paradise”, it was purposefully spaced out to allow for photographers to have a field day.

Organised by long-time contributor to Bobby Nitro, Shahiem Bell, the show punted itself as a place to find “kiff varbes”. What really helped was there was no competition, everybody just turning up to kuier. Lots of old faces were there, and the first person Bobby ran into was Rafiq “Apollo” Fisher, which took Bobby right down memory lane, seeing that the iconic blue V8 Kombi was the first cabbie he ever reviewed. LEGEND: Rafiq Fisher’s Kombi. PICTURES: BEN MALANDRINOS Bobby was impressed to hear he and his family have grown that one Kombi into four Kombis, and that they constitute a business that provides a cool retro-styler ride experience to tourists, Matric balls and more.

Shahiem says: “For many years I wanted to do something car-related at my old high school, so you could imagine how excited I was when I was when I received the call from an acquaintance, now friend, Ishmail Orrie, who serves on the school’s governing body, to assist with arranging a car display for their Heritage Day initiative.” Heritage Day, after all, is about celebrating shared culture and in the Cape, car culture is, well, the way we roll. Ismail Orrie, a parent representative in the school governing body, says: “It was my first fundraiser after Covid and it was amazing seeing everyone coming out. Having the cars on the field was a good crowd-puller. It was a great success.

“My highlight of the day was the smiles the kids had on their faces as they walked among the cars. My son and his classmates are so into cars, to see the excitement as they were walking in was priceless.” NAZZY: Ismail Abrahams’ mooi Mazda RX7 FB. PICTURES: BEN MALANDRINOS Shahiem says: “We invited a few owners of cool rides to put them on display, some who haven’t after many years. This brought out some people that haven’t seen each other for many years. “I think this reunion-type setting was the cherry on top for most. That was the objective, and I’d say it was reached.”

Bobby watched as the school pupils flocked from one car to another, depending where the rev-off was happening, like a swarm of admirers armed with cellphones and jostling to get to the front. Fun for all. New on the scene was Abdul Aziz’s candy apple-red V8-powered Isuzu bakkie. Look out in Bobby Nitro for a feature on this one.